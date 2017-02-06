Daughter of ‘Bridge of Spies’ hero to speak at museum | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 12:31 pm

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

Mary Ellen Donovan Fuller brings her spotlight to the Colleton Museum.

Fuller, the daughter of the late James Donovan, visits the museum Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. to discuss her father’s role in a number of historically significant events of the past century.

Fuller will make the nearly one-hour ride south from her home in Alcolu to shine the spotlight on her father’s life and times.

It is a trip she has made many times before to visit the friends and acquaintances she has in Walterboro.

Fuller’s appearance comes a week after the museum’s Jan. 31 Movie Night featured a showing of “Bridge of Spies,” a movie based on just one of her father’s exploits: his role in negotiating the USSR’s release of U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers in exchange for Russian spy Rudolf Abel.

“I consider myself, ‘history’s daughter,’ because I will talk about many intense 20th century events that my father was involved with, and I feel I have had a front row seat,“ Fuller explains.

“People usually come to hear me speak about the ‘Bridge of Spies,’” Fuller said. But as the speech progresses, the interest in the movie usually fades. “Ultimately, it is the astonishment at my father and his career that rivets them.”

Fuller said seeing that is her “ultimate pleasure. This movie has taken my father out of the footnotes of history books. That is exciting for me, that my father gets his due.”

During her talk, people learn about her father’s role in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals at the Nuremberg trials, his work as the defense attorney in the trial of Abel, his negotiation of the swap of Abel for Powers and his negotiations that resulted in the release of the prisoners taken by Cuba following the disastrous Bay of Pigs.

These exploits were undertaken as a private practice attorney, not service in the federal government. “That is an important distinction,” Fuller said.

When called on to take on the role as an unofficial diplomatic, Donovan always answered the call, his daughter explained, because of his belief in the power of negotiation, “that you hear the other side and meet in the middle.”

She is concerned that it is not happening in this day and age. “It is very pertinent today to hear the other side.”