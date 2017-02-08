Daniels goes 5-0 in S.C. South Regional | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County Middle School wrestler Amarie Daniels went 5-0 in Saturday’s South Carolina Youth Wrestling Association (SCYWA) Tour of S.C. South Regional and Mafia Duels held at West Ashley High School. Daniels earned a first-place finish in two age divisions, 11/12 (185) and 13/14 (200), to bring home two medals.

Daniels’ performance on Saturday garnered him an invitation to Sunday’s team duals for the Charleston Wrestling Center’s team, coached by The Citadel Bulldogs’ head wrestling coach. The team finished third on the day, with Daniels going 3-1 in his matches and contributing 16 points to the team effort.

“Amarie had a great weekend and impressed a few people with his dedication and commitment to improve,” said Cougar Wrestling Coach Packy Burke. “I have to commend his mother, Shanese Middleton, for her effort to ensure he keeps learning and improving. It takes a tremendous amount of dedication from both the parent and the wrestler to attend these events. She is absolutely awesome.”