Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 1:27 pm

Woman injured in knife attack

Walterboro police officers were called to a Harper Street home the afternoon of Feb. 17 after the resident was reportedly slashed by a knife.

As officers were traveling to the home, they were informed that after the attack, a man wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket and carrying a book bag was last seen walking toward Henderson Street.

Two officers went searching for the suspect while others made their way to the home.

The man was located at the intersection of Moore Street and Henderson Street and detained.

At the home, the 53-year-old female resident said that she and the suspect had been dating when the woman told him she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him.

He refused to leave, and she called her son on the phone, asking him to tell the man to stop bothering her.

After the phone call, the man allegedly threatened to stab her to death, pulled a knife from his pocket and slashed her on the left side of her abdomen, leaving a small laceration.

The woman was transported to Colleton Medical Center for treatment. The man, Moses Williams, 59, of Walterboro was arrested on charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, having an open container of alcohol and public intoxication.

Stalking suspect arrested

When a Wal-mart employee went out to her vehicle to retrieve a jacket Feb. 18, she found a white envelope on her windshield.

When she read the letter inside, she told Walmart officials what she found and they called Walterboro police.

In the letter, the woman was told that she and her child would be killed if she did not have *** with the security guard at another Walterboro business.

The Walmart manager told police that he had members of the business’ loss prevention team scanning the video from the parking lot security cameras to see if they could spot someone at the woman’s vehicle.

They reportedly found video of a white male carrying an envelope as he walked past the vehicle, returned, placed the envelope on the vehicle and then walked into the store.

More security video of the man inside the store was secured and the man was identified as a security guard at the business mentioned in the letter.

The evidence led police to arrest the man, Michael McDonald, 55, of Sidney’s Road on a stalking charge.

Car taken from city resident

A Walterboro Police Department officer was sent to a home on Woodlawn Street the afternoon of Feb. 21 to handle a stolen car report.

The female owner of the blue and gray 2003 Toyota 4-Runner valued at $8,000 said the car had been removed from her property.

The woman told police the vehicle had been locked but a spare key, hidden outside the residence, was also missing.

Camper destroyed by fire

A camper, being used as a residence, was destroyed in a midday fire at 58 LaFrance Court off Hiers Corner Road on Feb. 18.

The camper was fully ablaze when the first units arrived, and the flames threatened a nearby residence and two vehicles.

Firefighter-paramedics quickly knocked down the fire, but the camper was heavily damaged and everything inside was lost. The occupants’ dog, which was inside the camper, perished.

Fire unit were on the scene for close to an hour.

Crawler draws attention

When a man was spotted crawling underneath a shed at the rear of the parking lot at the South Carolina Artisan Center at 318 Wichman Street the morning of Feb. 17, a witness called the police.

The man was gone when police arrived. Armed with the description of an older black male wearing a red and white jogging suit, the police fanned out in the area in an unsuccessful search.

Examining the area around the shed, an officer found a black book bag containing a cell phone, wallet and miscellaneous cards and papers.

Car stolen from Walterboro home

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted the morning of Feb. 19 after a Partridge Trail resident went outside and found his motor vehicle gone.

The man said the car had been at his residence the evening of Feb. 18. When he went outside the following morning, the 2009 gray Honda Civic, worth an estimated $8,000, was gone.

Smoke fills Cottageville business

When Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel arrived at the Dollar General store at 11051 Cottageville Highway in Cottageville the evening of Feb. 19, they found the building filled with smoke.

With no nearby hydrants, firefighters established a tanker shuttle to bring water to the scene while others began tracking the source of the smoke.

No flames were visible, so firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to locate a heat source behind a large beverage refrigeration unit near the front of the store.

When firefighters pulled the refrigeration unit away from the wall, they found that the compressor had malfunctioned, damaging the unit and a portion of the wall.

Although fire damage was minimal, the entire store received smoke and soot damage.