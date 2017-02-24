CPA students share the love on Valentine’s | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 3:42 pm

Colleton Prep Academy Student Council attended a Valentine’s party at the Veterans Victory House on Valentine’s Day with lots of food, punch and goodies for the veterans. A DJ provided music for entertainment, and some veterans enjoyed dancing.

Colleton Prep’s Student Council arrived with lots of hand-drawn valentines made by CPA’s Lower School students. CPA students mingled, giving out valentines to the veterans at the dance.

The DJ got the students involved on the dance floor by playing some line dances. All the high school boys stepped up to the dance floor and went through the steps to teach veterans the electric slide.

Several fun dancing songs were played, and the students and vets danced and had a terrific time.

A photo booth with silly props to take pictures was also provided.

Sandy Smith, the teacher who supervises CPA Student Council, said, “I am so proud of everyone that participated in Valentine’s Day with the veterans today. I know that it brought some of you out of your comfort zone — and you had to dance — but you all did it graciously and with a smile. What an incredible group of young leaders!”

One nurse noted there are several veterans whom the nurses see every day who never smile. But at the party with students, they were laughing and grinning.

Fisher Jackson and Will Riley crowned Mary Strickland as Valentine’s Day Dance Queen, and Joe Bryan and Jesse Murdaugh crowned Ronnie Beasley as Valentine’s Day Dance King.

CPA Student Council had a great time and they are already planning for future visits with the veterans, Smith said.