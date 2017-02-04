CPA softball holds workday | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 4, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 1:31 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
The Colleton Prep softball program held a workday this past Saturday morning in preparation for the start of the season. Assistant coach Jeremy Ware said approximately 20 parents and players participated.
“We got everything done from completely aligning the field, setting bases, repairing, sanding and painting all the bleachers and benches,” said Ware. “We also sanded and painted the flagpole, scoreboard and foul poles. Everyone came together to help and we would like to express our thanks to everyone who contributed on Saturday. The field got a much-needed facelift and is ready for play.”
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.