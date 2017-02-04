CPA softball holds workday | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep softball program held a workday this past Saturday morning in preparation for the start of the season. Assistant coach Jeremy Ware said approximately 20 parents and players participated.

“We got everything done from completely aligning the field, setting bases, repairing, sanding and painting all the bleachers and benches,” said Ware. “We also sanded and painted the flagpole, scoreboard and foul poles. Everyone came together to help and we would like to express our thanks to everyone who contributed on Saturday. The field got a much-needed facelift and is ready for play.”