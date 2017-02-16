County Council releases $4 million for Edisto | News | The Press and Standard

Colleton County Council approved altering the joint county industrial park agreement between Colleton and Hampton counties to add JGBR-Walterboro Corporation’s new facilities on North Jefferies Boulevard to the county’s industrial park area.

The designation opens the way for JGBR-Walterboro, a Chinese-owned ball bearing manufacturer, to seek a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement with the county.

 Council approved a resolution allowing the release of $4 million in Capital Projects Sales Tax funds to Edisto Beach. The funds generated by the sales tax are being used to help cover the cost of Edisto Beach’s beach restoration project currently underway.

 David Irwin of Mauldin & Jenkins LLC visited the council session to discuss the results of the 2016 audit.

County Administrator Kevin Griffin said Irwin told council members that the county had a very clean audit with no findings or management recommendations.

Irwin also thanked Jon Carpenter, the county’s chief financial officer, the members of the Finance Department and the employees of Colleton County Treasurer Becky Hill for their work with the auditing team.

 Irwin’s appearance was followed by Kimberly Mullinax, community and economic development specialist with the Lowcountry Council of Governments, who conducted the annual public hearing to obtain public input on the Community Development Block Grant program.

The public hearing is required for the county to seek block grant funding for community and economic development.

 A victim assistance agreement between the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Edisto Beach was approved.

 A resolution passed designating Chevrolet as the lone source of replacement parts for the Chevy vehicles owned by the county.

 Council members gave a second reading to an ordinance to alter the county’s land management section of the Colleton County Code of Ordinances to ease some of the zoning restrictions on residential handicapped access ramps.

 Approval was given to accept a sports development marketing program grant of $400,000 authorized by the South Carolina General Assembly. The funds will be used to construct a new Neyles Community Center and improve the recreational offerings at the center.

 The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was given authorization to seek a South Carolina Department of Public Safety Justice Assistance Grant of $318,127 for the sheriff office’s narcotics unit. The county will have to provide a 10 percent local match, $31,813.

 A second reading was also given to an ordinance that would alter the land management regulations concerning the use of campers, RVs and park model trailers used as housing.

 Council approved appointing Matthew W. Hooker and Janice C. Wright to the Colleton County Recreation Commission. Two appointments to the Colleton County Memorial Library Board of Trustees were postponed until the next council session.