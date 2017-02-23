Cougars eliminated in round one of playoffs | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 3:24 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The Colleton County varsity basketball team was eliminated from the AAAA playoffs following a 67-60 Round One loss to Hartsville on Wednesday Feb. 15.

The Cougars finished the 2016-17 season as the Region 8-AAAA runnerup after posting a 15-10 overall record and a 7-3 finish in the region. It was Colleton County’s first trip to the playoffs since 2005-06.

Coach Jacob Smith put a winning season in the book for Colleton County in his first year as the Cougar’s head basketball coach. “At the beginning of the season, I told my players they had a lot of potential,” said Smith. “I also informed them our program could be special if they committed to working hard and staying disciplined. Our season may not have ended the way we would’ve liked; however, I am proud of the kids.”

Against Hartsville, Colleton County led by 4 points heading into halftime but allowed the Red Foxes to dominate in the second half on the board. De’iajae Ferguson led Colleton County, scoring 20 points and grabbing 3 rebounds in the game. Tristian Nieves followed with 11 points and 2 rebounds. Shykem Chisolm, Jovan Williams and Jerry Green each had 6 points in the game.

Jerry Green was named Player of the Game against the Red Foxes.

“I want to thank my seniors for their efforts in helping our basketball program become competitive again,” Smith said. “I also want to thank the players, parents, coaching staff, community and the administration for their support this season and for trusting the process.”

Smith looks to return five starters next season, along with two reserve players. “Our team has the opportunity to do something special next year,” said Smith. “To take our program to the next level, our players must be committed to off-season workouts: a maximum effort in daily practice, weightlifting and skill development. We will also need everyone to be all-in by supporting each other as we face the challenges associated with trying to become a top program who can compete against other top programs.”