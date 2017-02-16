Cougars claw home playoff berth | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

An 11-year absence from the SCHSL AAAA playoffs came to an end last week when Colleton County finished runner-up in the realigned Region 8-AAAA playoffs – earning a home berth for round one of the 2016-17 season. This will be the Cougars first trip to the playoffs since 2005-06.

In his first year as the Cougar’s head basketball coach, Jacob Smith will post a winning season and earmark a return to post-season play for Colleton County. The Cougars finished the regular season with a 15-9 overall record and went 7-3 in region competition.

The Cougars were scheduled to host the Hartsville Red Foxes Wednesday Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. Hartsville enters the playoffs at 9-16 overall and 3-5 in Region 6-AAAA. CCHS is ranked at No. 19 in AAAA, while the Red Foxes sit at No. 28.

“Our goal this season was to make the playoffs and have a winning season,” said Smith. “We lost the region championship to Berkeley last week, but got back on track by defeating Stall on Thursday evening during our last regular season game. Going into the playoffs, we will focus on being mentally tough and being organized on offense and defense.”

In last week’s final regular season action, Colleton County lost 52-43 against the top-ranked Berkeley Stags on Senior Night. De’iajae Ferguson had 11 points in the game with 9 rebounds. Nyeem Green also had 11 points on the night, with 1 rebound. Also scoring: Tristian Nieves 5, Javon Williams 4, Tyler Gantt 4, Reggie Gadson 3, Dexter Lynah 3 and Bruce Benjamin 2.

Colleton County defeated Stall, 68-66, last Thursday on the road, after leading by six at the half. Tristian Nieves had 19 points in the game, with 2 rebounds. Green added 18 points of his own with 6 rebounds, and Jerry Green had 10 rebounds on the night. In other scoring: Ferguson 12, Gantt 7, Chisolm 6 and Williams 4.

Nyeem Green was named Player of the Game for Colleton County against Berkeley, while Jerry Green was awarded the title against the Stall Warriors.