Cougar Softball goes 3-1 in Grand Slam Jam | Sports | The Press and Standard

Cougar Softball goes 3-1 in Grand Slam Jam

Last Updated: February 16, 2017 at 11:13 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County High School Softball Program could not have asked for a nicer day for the annual Grand Slam Jam held this past Saturday at the ACE Basin Sports Complex. Sixteen teams competed in the preseason event, which serves as the opener for high school softball in the Lowcountry.

The Lady Cougars went 3-1 in the event, earning wins against Wade Hampton, Hilton Head and Edisto. Their only loss of the day came at the hands of the Hanahan Hawks.

Senior Lauren DeWitt hit a grand slam on Saturday for the Lady Cougars — to give added meaning to the name Grand Slam Jam.

“It was a good day for all, mainly due to the nice weather,” said Coach Rusty Adams, who is returning to the helm of the program this season after first retiring in November 2014 and serving as the JV coach last season. “We went 3-1 and gave up three runs in four games. Our pitchers did a good job. We have a lot of positives to build on, but also have some things to work on, like putting the ball in play better against really good pitching.”

Adams applauded the effort of the parent volunteers in ensuring the concessions ran smoothly throughout the event. “It was a great team effort all around,” said Adams.

Next, Colleton County will scrimmage Barnwell (home) scheduled for Feb. 21 at 6 p.m., followed by an away scrimmage versus Bluffton Wednesday March 1. The Lady Cougars will compete in the Pee Dee Pitch Off, scheduled for Friday and Saturday March 3-4.