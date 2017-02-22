Cougar OC named head football coach for Waccamaw High School

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

Cougar Football Offensive Coordinator and Cougar Soccer coach, Shane Fidler, confirmed he has been named to lead the Waccamaw High School Football program in 2017-18. Fidler, in his third year at Colleton County, also served as the Cougar’s recruiting coordinator. Waccamaw will be his first head coaching position.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity Chris Collins, Dr. Melissa Crosby and Cliff Warren gave me to serve the people of Colleton County over the past three years,” said Fidler when reached by phone Wednesday afternoon. “We were able to accomplish many positive things such as making the playoffs in football, setting five offensive school records, ending a 4-year losing streak in soccer and improving CCHS’ US History EOC scores.”

“It was a very difficult decision to consider leaving Colleton County, but ultimately, it made sense for my fiancée’ and myself,” he added. “I want to thank everyone who supported me while here in Colleton County and wish the community the best of luck.”

Fidler will take over at the helm for the Warriors, following the resignation of Coach Tyronne Davis who held the position for seven years. Waccamaw posted a 1-9 overall record in Region 6-AAA last fall.

Joining the Cougar Football staff in 2014, Fidler previously served as the offensive coordinator at Eau Claire High School in Columbia and running back coach at Gray Military Academy.

With a Masters of Art in Teaching from the University of South Carolina, Fidler is currently teaching social studies at CCHS.