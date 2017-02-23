Cougar Baseball earns win over Stratford in scrimmage | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 1:32 pm

GIVE BACK. Henry Gibson and Tristan Hiott, members of the Cougar Baseball team, delivered over 40 chicken bog plates to the Veterans Victory House Saturday afternoon.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Varsity Cougar Baseball team participated in two game-like scrimmages last week in advance of the Diamond Classic Tournament. The Cougars also held the annual Chicken Dinner Fundraiser Saturday, after which they donated just over 40 dinners to the Veteran’s Victory House that afternoon.

Against Fort Dorchester Tuesday Feb. 14, the Cougars lost 1-0 on a questionable call at home plate. “We played well defensively,” said Coach Jermale Paige. “There were a couple of innings where we were in a jam, but the pitchers locked in mentally and the defense made some plays behind them.”

Thigpen earned the start on the mound for Colleton County, with Kaleb Gibson and Alan Grym entering in relief. All three Colleton County pitchers lasted two innings, allowing no earned runs. Tyler Bell closed for the Cougars.

“Tyler struggled a little, but found a way to get two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning,” said Paige. “Fort Dorchester scored its lone run on a first-to-home double play attempt that ended as a questionable call at home.”

Michael Thigpen and Reese Penfield led the Cougars offensively with a hit and walk each. “We struggled at the plate,” said Paige. “We had multiple opportunities to score, but we had base-running miscues.”

The Cougars earned a 5-2 win over Stratford Thursday Feb. 16 on the road. “Overall, we played well defensively and offensively,” said Paige. “Offensively, we came out swinging the bat aggressively.”

Lake Bozeman earned the start for the Cougars. Bozeman gave up two runs early in the first inning, before locking in and shutting down the Knights’ offense, holding them to one hit across two innings.

“Chase Hadwin came in relief and did a phenomenal job,” said Paige. “He threw four innings out the pen and gave up no runs for us. Our defense played well by continuing to make plays behind their pitcher.”

On offense, Thigpen led off the second inning with an infield single, followed by a single from Grym and a sacrifice bunt by Kaleb Gibson to move the runners. Keel Murdaugh roped a double down the left field line to pick up two RBI’s. Owen Bridge scored in the fifth inning on a passed ball to give Colleton County a 3-2 lead in the game. They scored again in the sixth on a RBI double from Tristen Hiott and an RBI single from Trey Nettles.

Colleton County is scheduled to begin participation in the Diamond Classic Tournament Friday Feb. 24-March 4 at Berkeley High School.