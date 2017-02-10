CMC top performer in babies’ hearing | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 10:57 am

Colleton Medical Center was named the top performer in South Carolina’s Department of Health First Sounds Program.

The First Sound Quality Improvement Project is funded by Health Resources and Services Administration, set up to improve newborn hearing screening outcomes in the state of South Carolina.

The goals of this quality program included screening all infants prior to discharge from their birthing centers; having all infants referred from the screening process go through a complete diagnostic audiological evaluation by 3 months of age; and all infants with diagnosed hearing loss receiving appropriate interventions by 6 months of age.

Colleton Medical Center Nursery and Labor and Delivery unit was among eight hospitals that were given the opportunity to participate based on submitted applications. The high achievers received awards. First Sounds then works closer to the hospitals to improve hearing outcomes.

“This is a wonderful achievement and demonstrates the compassion and care our physicians and nurses have for our community,” said Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO Jimmy Hiott. “Continuing the improvement of patient care is always of utmost importance and being allowed to work with the First Sounds Program is another way to affect the patient’s quality of life in a positive way.”