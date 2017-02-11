CMC staff goes red to support women’s heart health | News | The Press and Standard

Colleton Medical Center employees gathered in the shape of a heart to show off their “red” in front of the hospital in celebration of National Wear Red Day. CMC went “Go Red” as part of The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women National Wear Red Day on Feb. 3. February is dedicated to raising awareness about heart disease. In just a single day, about 3,000 Americans suffer from a heart attack and every 34 seconds, someone will die from a cardiac related illness.