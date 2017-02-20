Clyde Risher | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2017 at 2:54 pm

Clyde Risher

Care of Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO-Mr. Holland Clyde Risher, 87, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday, February 17, 2017 at Colleton Courtyard.

Funeral services were held at 3 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Green Pond United Methodist Church, Smoaks. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Born March 21, 1929 in Smoaks, he was a son of the late Julius Rhett Risher, Jr. and Mary Goodwin Garris Risher. Clyde retired as a bookkeeper and building clerk from Corbett’s Building Supply, where he had worked for 50 years. He was a faithful member of Green Pond United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Board of Trustees, the Men’s Club and was the former Secretary and Treasurer of the Sunday School Department and the MYF. He was dedicated to serving his church and was very generous in his giving and service.

Surviving are: his brother, William G. Risher and his wife Linda of Greenville; sister. Miriam A. Risher and her partner Teresa Williams of Clayton, Georgia; nieces and nephews, Beth Bailey and her husband Roger of Georgetown, Texas, Bill Thomas and his wife Wendy of Gastonia, North Carolina, Jack Thomas, Jr. and his wife Laura of Gastonia, North Carolina, Cathy Hubbard and her husband Larry of Gastonia, North Carolina, Susan Myers and her husband Ken of Greer, David Risher and his wife Sherry of Easley, Rhonda Risher and her husband Martin Pineda of Cary, North Carolina, Tony Risher and his wife Susie of Lexington, and Jeff Risher and his wife Becky of Aiken; and his many friends at Colleton Courtyard that he loved as his family, especially his roommate, John Smoak. He was preceded in death by a brother Julius R. Risher, Jr.; and a sister, Mary Evelyn Risher Thomas.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice Care of South Carolina, 266 Robertson Boulevard, Walterboro, SC 29488.

Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 2-23-17