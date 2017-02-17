CCHS retires Rashee Hodges’ No. 24 jersey | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County High School retired the No. 24 jersey of deceased basketball standout Rashee Hodges during halftime of the Cougar’s Senior Night game against Berkeley High School last Tuesday evening.

Dr. Melissa Crosby, principal of Colleton County High School, and Coach Perry Smalls presented the Hodges family with a shadow-box framed No. 24 Colleton County Cougar jersey in his memory.

“Rashee made an indelible mark on the CCHS athletic program,” said Dr. Crosby. “We are so thankful for the time we had with him. His energy and perseverance were evident in all that he did. Through his life, student athletes can draw inspiration and can be assured that hard work pays off. His family will remain in our prayers.”

Hodges, a member of the Class of 2013, was killed late last year in a hit-and-run accident in southeastern Richland County. Then 22, Hodges was attending Benedict College in Columbia, where he signed a basketball scholarship last August to play for the Tigers.

Hodges became a standout player for Colleton County under then-coach Michael Tew. He went on to play for the Salkehatchie Indians under Coach Corey Hendren, before inking his scholarship to continue his education and basketball career at Benedict College.

Hours before his death, Hodges took the court for the Tigers against Kansas State, playing 26 minutes in the game and scoring 3 points.