Carr, Flowers, Hiers receive Frist Awards | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Carr, Flowers, Hiers receive Frist Awards

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 11:23 am

2016 Frist Humanitarian Awards were presented by Colleton Medical Center on Feb. 2 in the hospital café to Leon Carr, Dr. Joe Flowers and Nancy Hiers.

The Frist Humanitarian Award was created in 1971 to honor outstanding individuals for their humanitarian and volunteer activities. Named in honor of Dr. Thomas F. Frist Sr., this award recognizes individuals who serve the community and those in need and whose daily dedication and caregiving epitomize the highest standards of quality and personal commitment.

The Frist Humanitarian Award recognizes three HCA affiliated individuals including:

 an employee who goes beyond day-to-day responsibilities in his/her overall service to the community

 a volunteer who gives unselfishly to the community and to patients within our facilities

 a physician who displays a concern for the well-being of others beyond his/her day to day physician responsibilities

Volunteer Winner

Leon Carr won the Dr. Frist volunteer award for 2016. Carr came to CMC several years ago When he started volunteering, he was married and also taking care of his spouse, who has since passed away.

He will fill in for anyone at the lobby desk or escort when he is available to do so. For the last two years, he has come in on holidays and delivered the papers to the floor areas, without any hesitation or being asked to do so — he does it because he wants to help. He also brings in coffee for the person he is working with on his scheduled days.

He likes for things to be done correctly and, on occasion, will let staff know where and when they are falling behind.

Carr loves his pets and takes very good care of them. He also loves the kids in his neighborhood and will help them in any way he can.

Physician Winner

Dr. Joseph F. Flowers was presented the First Humanitarian Award for physicians.

Dr. Flowers has practiced family medicine in Colleton County and at Colleton Medical Center for over 50 years, and continually demonstrates his commitment to the profession of medicine and to the community. Dr. Flowers grew up in the upper part of Colleton County and returned here after his medical training to care for family, friends, the community, and those who simply pass through and are in need of care.

Dr. Flowers leads the largest family medicine practice in the community and has worked with numerous physicians to assist in bringing in improved general and specialty care. In 1974, he was credited with extreme foresight in building a state-of-the-art medical office building, and recruiting two new family practitioners and two specialists — Colleton’s first internist and pediatrician — to join him. This was the beginning of the growth of Colleton County’s medical community.

In his years at Colleton Medical Center, Dr. Flowers has been involved in every aspect of care from the medical staff perspective. He has served in numerous leadership roles, including chair of the Medical Executive Committee, chair of the Board of Trustees, and member of many other committees. Dr. Flowers has been a mentor to many physicians and staff members over the years — listening, supporting and strengthening those he encounters.

In his commitment to providing the best healthcare possible, Dr. Flowers was instrumental in the negotiations between the county and Hospital Corporation of America in the late 1970s to bring HCA into Colleton County. Subsequently, he has assisted in countless ways to assure the standard of health care in Colleton County is second to none.

Then he expanded his level of concern and commitment into the political arena, having serving on Colleton County Council for more than 20 years. In this capacity, he has served the citizens of Colleton County over and over, trying to improve job opportunities, economic development, living conditions, health care and human services, while attempting to be fiscally responsible and protecting the rights of his constituents.

In his over 50 years as a medical provider, Dr. Flowers has demonstrated compassionate care in his office, the hospital, and at times, even in the homes of patients in the community. He has received several state and national awards as a physician and has been named Colleton County’s Best Doctor by popular vote in the newspaper on several occasions.

Employee Winner

As an employee for 30+ years, Nancy Hiers has been a rock for the pharmacy department over the last three decades through hurricanes, tropical storms, ice storms and flooding. Hiers has always been the first to volunteer to be available for all these events, even staying the night with no pay to make sure the department would be staffed during these weather events.

She can be counted on to volunteer to work the CMC booths for all the community events such as the Rice Festival, March of Dimes, health fairs, Safe Kids, parades and other special awards ceremonies. She has also jumped in to mentor the students coming through the hospital from the high school, as well as the local community colleges.

Hiers began her career as a respiratory therapist at CMC and then later moved to the pharmacy.

She also contributes countless hours to the community and is active in her church, in charge of making sure the homeless who come to the church are fed and their needs are met. Most of all, she helps others in the hospital when they need help. She is also a mother, friend and grandmother.