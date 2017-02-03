Bloodmobile visit nets 47 pints | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 1:51 pm

The bloodmobile visit on Jan. 16 ran into a slight complication — the First Baptist Church was closed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

In spite of having to wait in the drizzling rain to donate at a mobile unit, Colleton citizens donated 47 pints of blood, six pints over the goal set for the drive.

“I want to thank each one who came and stood waiting to get in the mobile unit,” said coordinator Norma Weeks. “I am so sorry I do not have your names to put in the paper to let everyone know what faithful donors you are.”

The next blood drive will be March 13. To make an appointment, go online to www.redcross.org or call Weeks at 843-538-8950. “I look forward to seeing all of you then,” Weeks said.