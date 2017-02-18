Birth Announcements | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 16, 2017 at 10:36 am

BO WILLIAM HIERS

David Hiers Sr. and Loretta Spinks of Walterboro announce the birth of a son, Bo William Hiers, on Tuesday Jan. 10 at 9:24 p.m. in Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. He weighed nine pounds, 13 ounces, and was 22.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are the late William and Cynthia Spinks of Charleston.

Paternal grandparents are Darlene Bunton of Walterboro and the late George “Bo” Hiers.

The baby has two brothers: David Hiers Jr., who is 15, and Jon William Hiers, who is 7.

KYE JAMES LANGDALE

Jamie and Lindsay Langdale of Smoaks announce the birth of a son, Kye James Langdale, on Jan. 19 in the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg. He weighed eight pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Larry and Phyllis Stanley of Walterboro and the late Larry Youmans.

Paternal grandparents are Jimmy and Brenda Langdale of Walterboro.