Bird watchers asked to report painted bunting sightings | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 16, 2017 at 3:33 pm

Bird watchers in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina are being asked to help scientists learn where the eastern populations of Painted Buntings spend the winter. Anyone who sees these birds is asked to report their observations through the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch, a winter-long survey of bird species. The Cornell Lab and the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center have joined forces to gather much-needed wintering information.

“Using observations of Painted Buntings that FeederWatch participants have submitted since 2011, we have been able to get a sense of where southeastern populations are likely to winter in the United States,” says FeederWatch leader Emma Greig. “We don’t know the relative importance of these sites because of large gaps in information. FeederWatch participants can contribute significantly to the conservation of this beautiful bird.”

Splashed with red, blue, green, and yellow, the male Painted Bunting is one of the most colorful songbirds in North America. Loss of habitat from development, along with climate change, sea level rise, and the illegal bird trade have combined to caused the eastern population of Painted Buntings to plummet.

“Recent results from the North American Breeding Bird Survey have shown that populations of eastern Painted Buntings that breed farther south have declined much faster than northern populations,” says Cornell Lab researcher Viviana Ruiz, who is co-leading the effort to collect information about the species. “Knowing where Painted Buntings spend the winter is critical if we are to develop effective strategies to help conserve this iconic species year round.”

Current FeederWatchers in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina are being asked to make a special effort to watch for the bunting. Those not already a part of the project can still join for the current season, which runs through early April. In fact, by joining the project by the end of February, new participants will get the entire 2017-18 FeederWatch season free. Anyone who signs up now, even beyond February 28, will also receive a Painted Bunting drink coaster.

To learn more about joining Project FeederWatch and to sign up online, visit FeederWatch.org. To register by phone, call the Cornell Lab toll-free at (866) 989-2473. In return for the $18 fee ($15 for Cornell Lab members), participants receive the FeederWatch Handbook and Instructions with tips on how to successfully attract birds to feeders, an identification poster of the most common feeder birds, and a calendar. Participants also receive Winter Bird Highlights, an annual summary of FeederWatch findings.