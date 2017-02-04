BERT graduates eight | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 1:47 pm

Photos by ANNA WELCH

Colleton County Emergency Preparedness Agency completed its second BERT (Business Emergency Response Team) training on Saturday Jan. 21.

BERT is an in-person training program, teaching business-people how to take care of their business and staff in a disaster until first responders arrive. Such situations may include distributing water after a hurricane or operating a fire extinguisher to put out a small fire.

In the aftermath of a hurricane or other disaster, government officials rely heavily on volunteers to do everything from helping distribute water to checking on neighbors. This takes the burden off rescuers, who cannot immediately respond to all those who need assistance.

Colleton County offers free Business Emergency Response Team (BERT) training to local businesses. Coursework covers such areas as disaster preparedness, fire suppression, disaster medical operations, search and rescue, disaster psychology, and terrorism awareness. The 21-hours of instruction are held over a two-week period and upon graduation, each participant receives a certificate of completion.

Eight members of the Lowcountry Community Action Agency graduated on Saturday: Arlene Dobison, Tarah Dobison, Tara Glover, Sophia Henderson, Olandor Lewis, Emily Mitchell, Vernon Steward and Anna Thomas.

Those interested in BERT training, may call Colleton County Emergency Preparedness at (843) 549-5632 to register for the next class.