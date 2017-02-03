Band’s Winter Guards win at West Ashley | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 1, 2017 at 1:44 pm

The Colleton County Winter Guards won first place this past weekend at the 2017 Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Premiere at West Ashley High School.

The Band of Blue Varsity scored a 49.060 and placed first ahead of White Knoll, Carolina Forest, River Bluff and Pelion High Schools.

The Band of Blue JV scored a 40.400 and placed second in Scholastic AAA class, being edged out by Wando High School.

The Colleton County “Cadets” scored a 48.000, placing second in their division.

The CCHS Varsity Guard performed its routine “Conditioned” to the song “Crazy Train.” The CCHS JV Guard performed “Rise Up” to the song “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

The CCMS Cadets performed “Sprites” to the song “Something Wild” by Lindsey Sterling.

The Band of Blue Varsity and JV Winter Guards will next compete at Rock Hill High School on Feb. 11.

The Band of Blue Booster Club is making preparations for the 2017 Endymion Parade in New Orleans on Feb. 25. The Band of Blue will again be on the national stage in this annual parade, featuring close to a million spectators. The trip will be Feb. 22-26 for over 200 band members, boosters and supporters.

The Band of Blue Varsity, JVs and the CCMS Cadets are directed by William Thomas. For more information about the Band of Blue Winter Ensembles go to www.bandofblue.org or the CCHS Band Facebook Page.