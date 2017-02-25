Auditions begin for ‘One Slight Hitch’ | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 4:14 pm

Coastal Stage Productions presents auditions for One Slight Hitch by Comedy Central’s Lewis Black.

THE PLOT: It’s Courtney’s wedding day, and her mom, Delia, is making sure that everything is perfect. The groom is perfect, the dress is perfect, and the decorations will be perfect. Then, like in any good farce, the doorbell rings. And, all **** breaks loose… So much for perfect.

Auditions for this fast-paced, high-energy farce will be open to the public.

Audition Date: Wednesday March 1, 7 p.m. Callbacks Thursday March 2 at 7p.m.

Location: Coastal Stage Productions Studio, 11115 North Jacob Smart Blvd., Ridgeland, SC 29936

Tentative Rehearsal Schedule: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 7-9 p.m. and Sunday 3-6 p.m. beginning Tuesday March 14

Performance Dates: May 12-14 at The Shed in Port Royal; May 20-21 at The Lourie Theatre in St. George; and May 27 at Ehrhardt Auditorium in Ehrhardt.

Arrive with a resume and be prepared to read selections from the script. Do not be inhibited at audition based on age. You must be available for all show dates and have no scheduling conflicts the week prior to opening.

Coastal Stage Productions is a Jasper County-based, volunteer, regionally-touring theatre company. Performances of One Slight Hitch will be held in three Lowcountry theatre locations. For further information contact Coastal Stage Productions, 912-656-1598.

Available Roles:

DOC COLEMAN: Father of the Bride. A general practitioner. A charming, eccentric conservative. Usually straight-up.

DELIA COLEMAN: Mother of the Bride. In a constant state of panic. Trying to execute, for her daughter, the wedding she never had.

RYAN: The Ex. A writer, trying to find himself and until seven months ago, he had lived with Courtney for two and a half years.

P.B. COLEMAN: The Narrator & Youngest Daughter. Both player and observer. An open, honest, sassy teenager. (not necessarily played by a teenager)

MELANIE COLEMAN: The Middle Daughter. Nurse, attractive and psychotic.

COURTNEY COLEMAN: The Bride and Oldest Daughter. Freelance writer. Has just published her first novel which was almost successful.

HARPER: The Groom. Psychologist. Logical and wealthy. Dedicated to Courtney.