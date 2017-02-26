Ash Wednesday service planned at Bethel U.M. Church | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 26, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 8:51 am
Bethel United Methodist Church at 355 Hampton Street, Walterboro, will host a Lenten service ,which will include the imposition of ashes, at 12 noon on Ash Wednesday, March 1 . The speaker will be Rev. Ben Barnett of Bethel United Methodist Church. Immediately following the service, a complimentary lunch will be served in the fellowship hall. The public is cordially invited to attend. For more information, call the church office at 843-549-7691.
