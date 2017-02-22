Arrests made for burglaries | Crime | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 22, 2017 at 12:43 pm

An investigation into the working of a Colleton County burglary ring took another turn on Feb. 21 when investigators were able to recover items that showed the alleged members of the ring had also been operating in neighboring counties.

The continuing investigation led investigators to recover stolen equipment worth approximately $150,000.

That equipment was allegedly taken in burglaries in Charleston and Orangeburg counties.

That $150,000 seizure of stolen property followed previous seizures of stolen property valued at about $80,000.

In announcing the results of the on-going investigation, Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland said, “I am proud to announce that our office has worked relentlessly to be able to solve these crimes. The dedicated work not only resulted in the arrest of the individuals committing these offenses, but it has helped the victims recover a majority of their personal property.”

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Capt. Shane Roberts said Samuel Lane Campbell allegedly organized the burglary ring shortly after he was released from prison.

According to Roberts, Campbell left the prison system in late December of last year. A few weeks later, the first crime reportedly linked to the ring, a car break-in, occurred.

That was followed by two burglaries at a Wesley Chapel Road residence in Cottageville and at a Cavanaugh Road home in Walterboro, as well as burglaries at homes on Moselle Road in Islandton, Peirce Road in Cottageville, Cane Branch Road in Walterboro, Sniders Highway in Walterboro and Bazzle Road in Cottageville.

Currently facing criminal charges in connection with the burglaries are Campbell, James L. Haluska, Robert L. Orsini, Michael Haggard, Michael W. Hayes and Hallie Lyons.

The initial charges range from grand larceny to burglary and safe cracking.

In one of the burglaries, the ring allegedly removed a safe from one of the homes and then used cutting torches to dismantle the safe to get at the contents.

“Those are the current charges,” Roberts said. “We still have a lot more warrants to go.”

He added that there is a possibility that the continuing investigation will produce more arrests and it is likely that Tuesday’s recovery of alleged stolen equipment from other counties could result in additional charges in those jurisdictions.

“This is a work in progress,” Roberts said. Colleton County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked tirelessly to be able to uncover clues that linked the burglaries to one group, identify the members of the alleged burglary ring and recover the stolen items.

The investigatory work that led to the apprehension of the suspects, Roberts said, follows Colleton County Sheriff Andy Strickland’s mandate to his personnel to follow up on all leads.