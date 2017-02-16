Armed robbery suspects captured | News | The Press and Standard

Three men wanted in connection with an armed robbery at an Orangeburg business were captured in the woods off Jefferies Highway late Wednesday evening.

A chase involving the suspects began in Orangeburg, the fleeing car and Orangeburg law enforcement making their way into Dorchester County where members of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.

The fleeing suspects then drove into Colleton County with law enforcement in pursuit.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Jefferies Highway and McLeod Road where they placed stop sticks in the roadway in hope of ending the chase.

The fleeing car was disabled when the vehicle ran over the stop sticks.

But the suspects jumped out of the car and fled into the woods.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter encircling the area where the three men went into the woods and then began searching the wooded area.

All three men were in custody by 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and turned over to Orangeburg law enforcement personnel.