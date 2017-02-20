Andy Hiott | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 21, 2017 at 2:46 pm

ANDY HIOTT

Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO-– Mr. Andy Monroe Hiott, age 56, entered into rest early Wednesday morning, February 15, 2017, at his home in Walterboro.

Funeral services were conducted 11 o’clock Friday morning, February 17, 2017, from the graveside at Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.

The PRESS AND STANDARD 2-23-17