Andy Hiott | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

by Myiah Blakeney | February 20, 2017 2:38 pm
Last Updated: February 21, 2017 at 2:46 pm
ANDY HIOTT
Care of Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
WALTERBORO-– Mr. Andy Monroe Hiott, age 56, entered into rest early Wednesday morning, February 15, 2017, at his home in Walterboro.
Funeral services were conducted 11 o’clock Friday morning, February 17, 2017, from the graveside at Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro.
