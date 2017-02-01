ALBERT “ABBIE” JONATHAN LUCAS, JR. | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

ALBERT “ABBIE” JONATHAN

LUCAS, JR.

WALTERBORO.-Albert “Abbie” Jonathan Lucas, Jr., 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 23, 2017.

“Abbie” was the beloved son of the late Albert J. Lucas, Sr. and Carolyn Mims Lucas. A resident of Walterboro, he graduated from Walterboro High School and the University of SC, where he received a B.A. Degree in Business. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Walterboro. “Abbie” began his banking Career at the original Bank of Walterboro on Main Street. He was then instrumental in the formation of The First National Bank of St. George, which later became the First National Bank of Orangeburg, and is now known as South State Bank. After his retirement from banking, he centered his energy on the establishment of businesses and motels along the Walterboro exits of Interstate 95. He was the owner of A. Lucas, Jr. Real Estate Company, as well as numerous other area business establishments. He was well known in the community. However, of all the activities he was involved with over the years, coaching the “Forest Hills Redskins” football team was his favorite. He also helped coach for the Dixie League baseball team known as “The Bankers”, and he and Jackson Hughes started the Midget Football League in Colleton County and coached for many years.

“Abbie” was a man of great faith who always had a smile. He had a joyful outlook on life and a great sense of humor. He was very generous by nature, and loved helping others. He was a loving and caring son to his parents before their deaths, a great brother, and a wonderful uncle. “Abbie” was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted companion of 25 years, Pamela “Pam” Smith, and her children Michael Smith and Cindy Hester (Billy), and Pam’s grandchildren, Rux Smith, Drew White and Alex Hester. He has one sister, Cary Lucas Paschall (Larry), and nieces, Deni Paschall Caulder (Richard), Abbie Paschall Batson (Brett), as well as a nephew, Jason Paschall (Ashley), great nephews, Sawyer Hayes Batson, and Grey Lucas Paschall, and great nieces, Anna-Caroline Paschall and Marcie Mims Batson. He has one aunt, Lula Coburn and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held Thursday morning at 11:00 in the Chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in the Live Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), the missions program at the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, to the Salvation Army, or to the charity of one’s choice. Online concolences may be left for the family at www.parkerrhodenfuneralhome.com.

