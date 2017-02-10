Accused kidnapper appears in court | News | The Press and Standard

The Walterboro woman who stands accused of kidnapping an eight-hours-old infant from a Jacksonville medical center 18 years ago pled not guilty to the incident during a Thursday court appearance.

Gloria Bolden Williams, 51, shackled and wearing an orange Duval County jail uniform, entered the not guilty plea to charges of kidnapping and interference with custody.

Williams has been housed in the Florida county jail for approximately a month, arriving in Jacksonville a few days after members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Williams at her Walterboro home on North Lemacks Street on the morning of Jan. 13.

A conviction on the kidnapping charge could result in a life sentence. Williams’ next court appearance is scheduled for April 5.

Williams is accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley from the Jacksonville medical center on July 10, 1998 and transporting her to Walterboro, where she changed her name to Alexis Manigo and raised her as her own for the next 18 years.