About People | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 16, 2017 at 10:26 am

Cleland receives Gold Star

Cole Cleland was recently awarded a Gold Star for outstanding academic achievement at The Citadel in Charleston.

Stars are awarded to students with a 3.7 or higher grade point average.

Cleland is the son of Morgan and Donna Cleland of Dorchester and the grandson of Elwin Cleland of Walterboro and the late Martha Cleland.

Three get Gold Stars at The Citadel

Three Colleton County students were honored with Gold Stars for outstanding academic achievement for the fall semester at The Citadel in Charleston. They are Joshua Hamilton of Cottageville, Jackson Riley of Walterboro and Isaac Sauls of Smoaks.

Gold Stars are awarded to students with a 3.7 or higher grade point average. Students are also placed on the dean’s list.