About People | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | February 18, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: February 16, 2017 at 10:26 am
Cleland receives Gold Star
Cole Cleland was recently awarded a Gold Star for outstanding academic achievement at The Citadel in Charleston.
Stars are awarded to students with a 3.7 or higher grade point average.
Cleland is the son of Morgan and Donna Cleland of Dorchester and the grandson of Elwin Cleland of Walterboro and the late Martha Cleland.
Three get Gold Stars at The Citadel
Three Colleton County students were honored with Gold Stars for outstanding academic achievement for the fall semester at The Citadel in Charleston. They are Joshua Hamilton of Cottageville, Jackson Riley of Walterboro and Isaac Sauls of Smoaks.
Gold Stars are awarded to students with a 3.7 or higher grade point average. Students are also placed on the dean’s list.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.