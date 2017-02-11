About People | Congrats Colleton | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 12:11 pm

On dean’s list at Furman

Kristen Murdaugh of Smoaks has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Furman University in Greenville. She is the daughter of Dell and Michael Murdaugh.

The list requires full-time students to have a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Two on dean’s list at Newberry

Olivia Burttram and Shelton Reynolds, both of Walterboro, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Newberry College in Newberry.

The list requires a 3.5 or higher grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

On dean’s list at Anderson University

Kristin Roberts of Walterboro and Taylor Marsh of Islandton have been named to the dean’s list at Anderson University in Anderson for the fall semester. The list requires full-time enrollment with a 3.5 grade point average.

Kristin is a senior majoring in elementary and early childhood education, and Taylor is a sophomore majoring in interior design.