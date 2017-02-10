A shipping container as ‘Home Sweet Home’ | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 8, 2017 at 11:58 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Jenshau LLC, a state-of-the-art facility for container design and modification, held its grand opening Wednesday Feb. 1. Located at 3274 McLeod Road, just off Exit 62 on I-95, Jenshau recently completed its first 450-sq.ft. one-piece mini-modular home modification from a shipping container.

The company hopes to employ up to 50 people in the future. “Jenshau has invested not only in the future of Walterboro, but in the future of South Carolina,” said Sonny Miles, owner of Jenshau LLC. “We hope to bring job opportunities to Walterboro, as well as other counties within the state.”

The mini-modular homes are licensed and approved by the State of South Carolina and meet code requirements, said Miles. “Jenshau specializes in several different areas; however, our most unique being that we are a S.C. licensed modular building manufacturer,” he said in the grand opening release. “Here at Jenshau, we manufacture homes that are unique, affordable, cost efficient, durable and low maintenance. We intend to make a difference in our state with affordable alternative housing options.”

The mini-modular is intended to function as a single-family dwelling with 450 square feet of livable space. “Every inch of this home is utilized to its fullest potential to include a spacious bedroom, kitchen, living area, laundry room and bathroom,” said Miles. “The bedroom is large enough for a queen size bed, leaving plenty of room for you to walk around. The bathroom is also spacious with a 48”-wide shower, elongated toilet and space for a full-size washer and dryer. The kitchen has adequate counter space, a full-size refrigerator, a built-in microwave over a small four-burner range. The living area will accommodate a full-size couch.”

The eco-friendly homes come with an energy efficient 1.5-ton heat and air system, requires public sewer or septic tank and will be pre-wired for satellite and 200 AMP electrical service.

According to Jenshau’s website, when it comes to safety, have little fear. The modular “carries a 150 mile-per-hour wind rating with a proper foundation, and is a super structure providing safety beyond most mobile homes and some houses.”

How much does a Jenshau mini-modular cost? According to the sales staff on hand for the grand opening, the homes will carry a price tag of around $49,500. Additional costs associated with the purchase of a mini-modular include the cost of a foundation, a crane fee and shipping.

To find out more about Jenshau LLC, visit them at www.jenshau.com or call (843) 538-1400.

