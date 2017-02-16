A “Paige” in the books for Cougar Baseball | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Coach Jermale Paige made his coaching debut last week at the helm for Colleton County High School Cougar baseball.

The Cougars came out strong against Wade Hampton in the scrimmage-like game, earning a 12-1 win over the Red Devils.

Paige called the Cougars’ effort in the scrimmage like he saw it, saying there was still much work to be done. “I felt overall, we played well,” said Paige. “We had a lot of energy and did some things well. There were also things I saw we need to work on. There is still much work that needs to be done.”

In last Tuesday’s scrimmage, the Cougars’ pitching staff all saw time on the hill. “All of our pitchers got an inning apiece last week,” said Paige. “They threw the ball very well.”

Leading Colleton County’s effort at the plate was Keel Murdaugh, who went 3-3 on the day with a double and 4-RBIs.

Colleton County was scheduled to travel to Fort Dorchester Tuesday Feb. 14 for a 6 p.m. scrimmage against the Patriots and will travel to Stratford Thursday Feb. 16 for a 5:30 scrimmage.

They will begin competition in the Berkeley High School Diamond Classic on Feb. 24-March 7 in the first tournament of the season.