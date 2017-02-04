4-H farm animal signup Friday at Tractor Supply | News | The Press and Standard

Colleton County Youth ages 5-19 who are interested in raising farm animals are invited to join the Colleton County Clemson Extension’s 4-H Livestock Club.

4-H Agent Dawn Stuckey will hold a pre-registration and information session on Friday Feb. 24 from 3-5 p.m. at the Walterboro Tractor Supply, 297 Bells Hwy. Registration fee is $10.00.

The club will travel to area farms to learn about the different animal projects offered by 4-H. The first meeting is Saturday Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. when 4-Hers will learn about dairy cows at the Bowman Dairy, 516 Avens Ct., Bowman.

For additional information, contact Dawn Stuckey, Colleton County 4-H Agent, by emailing dstucke@clemson.edu or call 843-549-2595, Ext 128.