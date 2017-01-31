Yemassee man killed in Jefferies Boulevard wreck this morning | News | THe Press and Standard

Colleton County Deputy Coroner Richard Carter says he hopes an autopsy scheduled at the forensic unit at the Medical University of South Carolina will determine what caused the death of a Yemassee man.

Jim Davey Lane Jr., 50, of 3626 Lowcountry Highway, Yemassee, was pronounced dead at the Emergency Department of the Colleton Medical Center Tuesday at 9:39 a.m., approximately 30 minutes after his SUV went left of center and struck another vehicle in the 700 block of North Jefferies Boulevard.

Carter said he has requested the medical examination to determine if Lane died of a result of injuries sustained in the accident or if Lane had a medical problem that took his life and caused the crash.

Members of the Walterboro Police Department and Fire Department and ambulance crews from Colleton County Fire-Rescue were dispatched to the 700 block of North Jefferies Boulevard Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m. and found a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban with significant front-end damage.

Witnesses told police investigators that Lane’s Tahoe was traveling southbound when it suddenly swerved left of center and struck the Suburban nearly head-on.