Are you a wrecker or a builder? | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 2:33 pm

There is a song, “What Have You Done For The Lord Today?” that my mother use to sing quite frequently after she would preach and as a solo in other realms of her ministry. I have always loved to hear her sing this selection because of the feelings she would put into it, and it has such powerful lyrics.

The chorus goes like this: “Tell me what have you done/To advance the kingdom?/Have you helped some soul/That was goin’ astray?/Have you sowed good seed,/Or you’ve been standin’ idle?/Tell me what have you done for the Lord today.”

This song, by the Angelic Gospel Singers, clearly focuses on building God’s kingdom. Brothers and sisters in Christ, it is our profound duty to help build the kingdom of God. According to Hebrews 12:28 (ESV), “Therefore let us be grateful for receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, and thus let us offer to God acceptable worship, with reverence and awe.” This task isn’t as challenging as we may think; it depends on our devotion and love for Jesus Christ. Wendelin Phillips, Christian author, of Calvary Chapel South Bay in Gardenia, California shares, “You can help build the Kingdom by following key principles in your home, personal life, workplace, community, and church.”

In your home, remember that your family will follow wherever you lead.

Secondly, you should build the kingdom in your personal life by being a holy example to your friends. This won’t always be easy because sometimes you’ll need to remove some people from your life.

Thirdly, your co-workers and supervisors should be able to see Christ in you! You should be a shining example of Christ at work and stand out from the rest of the crowd.

Next, you can build the kingdom in your community by meeting a need directly or indirectly. Prayer is a powerful tool and can be used to meet a community’s need.

Lastly, share your talents with the church as you find your place within the body of Christ.

If you are not doing anything to advance the kingdom of God, then you are wrecking it. How can that be so? Either you are in the family of God, or you are not. I Corinthians 4:20 (NIV) says, “For the kingdom of God is not a matter of talk but of power.” Therefore, if you say you are a Christian, and you are not doing anything to help build God’s kingdom, then you are a “kingdom wrecker.”

You can attempt to wreck His kingdom in a number of ways. Failing to read and learn His Word, refusing to take part in the assembly of God, not being there for those in need if you can do it, selfishly keeping the offering that you should be giving to the church, sitting comfortably in the pews instead of working, derogatorily discussing the pastor and the members of the congregation, serving the devil seven days a week, etc. The list is endless.

However, no matter what your attempt is to wreck God’s kingdom, He will prevail because the Word says, “For it is written, ‘As I live, saith the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God.’” (Romans 14:11 KJV).

As you go through this week and throughout the year, ask yourselves: “Am I a wrecker or a builder for the kingdom of God? This poem, “Wreckers or Builders,” by Carmelo Benvenga sums it up:

“I watched them tearing a building down, A gang of men in a busy town. With a ho-heave-ho and lusty yell, They swung a beam and a sidewall fell. I asked the foreman, ‘Are these men skilled? As the men you’d hire if you had to build?’ He gave me a laugh and said, ‘No indeed! Just common labor is all I need. I can easily wreck in a day or two what builders have taken a year to do.’

“And I tho’t to myself as I went my way, Which of these two roles have I tried to play? Am I a builder who works with care, measuring life by the rule and square? Am I shaping my deeds by a well-made plan, patiently doing the best I can? Or am I a wrecker who walks the town, content with the labor of tearing down?”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)