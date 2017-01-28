Wildlife supper held at Smoaks Baptist | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 12:47 pm

The fifth annual wild game supper was held at Smoaks Baptist Church on Saturday. About 200 people enjoyed a variety of unusual food such as beaver, alligator, frog legs, venison, fish turkey breasts and pork. The event was co-sponsored by Emanuel Community Church in Springfield. “This supper is held every year to encourage people who may not attend usual church services to come and enjoy fun Christian fellowship,” said church member Tammy Hiott, one of the organizers. Above, Sammy Hiott and Jamie Johns tend to a barbecued hog.