We are better than blessed | Faith | The Press and Standard

We are better than blessed

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 1:06 pm

God continues to work miracles in our lives every day, and He continues to bestow blessings upon us second by second — some of which we are unaware.

Whenever God blesses us, we must remember to give Him thanks, honor and praise for this unmerited grace. Keeping it all to ourselves and not sharing this good news of our blessings is not fair to God. He created us to worship and praise Him, so we must do it in our daily walk.

This is declared in II Kings 17:35-36 (ESV), “The Lord made a covenant with them and commanded them, ‘You shall not fear other gods or bow yourselves to them or serve them or sacrifice to them, but you shall fear the Lord, who brought you out of the land of Egypt with great power and with an outstretched arm. You shall bow yourselves to him, and to him you shall sacrifice.’” Another Scripture that confirms the reason why God created us is Isaiah 43:7, “Everyone who is called by my name, whom I created for my glory, whom I formed and made.”

Therefore, constantly complaining, instead of thanking and praising God for His blessings is not pleasing in God’s sight. There are so many ways in which we are blessed that we take for granted: waking up each morning, being able to breathe fresh air, opening our eyes to behold the beauty of God’s nature, having the ability to open our mouths and speak, hearing the voices of our loved ones and sounds of nature, and getting up walking from the bed to the bathroom without the aid of someone or a device. My sisters and brothers in Christ, we are blessed — better than blessed. Therefore, give God what He is due, and that is praise and worship.

Have you ever said “Good Morning” to someone, and he said to you, “No, it isn’t”? If so, then that person has little or no knowledge of God’s infinite blessings. That is so sad because that individual doesn’t even realize that if it had not been for the Lord, where would he have been at that moment and how would he even be able to speak?

This scenario reminds me of a song that I have sung in church a number of times: “If it had, not, been for the Lord, on my side/Tell me where would I be?/Where would I be?”

If we would just stop and count our many blessings, we would all see that they far outweigh the problems that we have. When life gets you down, don’t think about how big your problems are; think about how big is your God. Complaining instead of thanking and praising God is the work of the enemy, so don’t stand there and let him win. The next time that you spend valuable time lodging complaint after complaint, feeling that the world is on top of you rather than you being on top of the world, think about the lyrics of this anonymous poem, “Are You Blessed?”

“If you woke up this morning with more health than illness … you are more blessed than the million who will not survive this week.

“If you have never experienced the danger of battle, the loneliness of imprisonment, the agony of torture, or the pangs of starvation … you are ahead of 500 million people in the world.

“If you have food in the refrigerator, clothes on your back, a roof overhead and a place to sleep … you are richer than 75% of this world.

“If you have money in the bank, in your wallet, and spare change in a dish someplace … you are among the top 8% of the world’s wealthy.

“If your parents are still alive and still married … you are very rare, even in the United States.

“If you hold up your head with a smile on your face and are truly thankful … you are blessed because the majority can, but most do not.

“If you prayed yesterday and today … you are in the minority because you believe God does hear and answer prayers.

If you can read now … you are more blessed than over two billion people in the world that cannot read at all.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)