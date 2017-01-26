Watching democracy: Local teens attend inauguration | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 11:41 am

By GEORGE SALSBERRY

gsalsberry@lowcountry.com

Geneffer Sweatman of Smoaks and Garrett Ulmer of Lodge were on hand for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

They were selected to join six other South Carolina 4-H members to attend the annual national organization’s Citizenship Washington Focus.

Although Citizenship Washington Focus is held annually in Washington D.C., this year’s event was the first time it had been held in conjunction with a presidential inauguration.

Sweatman explained that to be considered to attend the focus, 4-H members had to submit an application that included a short essay to the state office.

Arriving in the Washington D.C. area on the afternoon of Jan. 17, the South Carolina contingent joined approximately 500 4-H members from across the country for the four-day program.

In the days leading up to the swearing-in ceremonies, the 4-H members attended a number of workshops, “learning about the democratic process and the responsibilities of the different branches of government, the checks and balances,” Ulmer said.

“It was quite a learning experience,” Sweatman said, “I had never watched an inauguration, so I did not really know what went on.”

Ulmer said although he had seen footage of previous inaugurations, heard some of the speeches, last Friday’s inauguration was the first he had seen as it happened.

Through the workshops, Ulmer added, “We learned how fortunate we were to be able to go and see the peaceful transition of power.”

They arrived at the Capitol Mall at about 7:30 a.m. The 4-H members’ tickets placed them standing on a temporary floor installed atop the massive reflecting pool.

Sweatman said they could see people coming out of the Capitol building, but could not see faces. A screen installed at their location allowed them to see a live feed of the ceremonies, as the speakers brought the words and sounds of the inaugural to them.

She said it rained for about an hour at around 10 a.m. and “a little during the speech. The weather was definitely an adjustment.”

The group did not stay for the parade, instead watching portions of the parade on television at their “home away from home” at the National 4-H Center in Maryland.

Attending the annual 4-H program was a whirlwind. “I think we had about four hours of free time in the four days we were there,” Sweatman said. “And about that much sleep every night.” The national headquarters had activities scheduled each night until 11 p.m., and they were up every morning about 6 a.m.

Those activities included a nighttime tour of the nation’s capital to see the monuments and memorials, as well as a dinner-dance and inaugural ball cruise on the Potomac.

They also visited several museums: Ulmer was partial to the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, Sweatman liked the Newseum.

Ulmer said he got to meet people from all over the country and brought home pins and other souvenirs from 49 states.

After learning about the electoral process, the 4-Hers were divided up into three political parties for a mock election. Ulmer was a member of the Heart Party; Sweatman was in the Clover Party.

She pointed out that anyone could run for president of the Citizenship Washington Focus, so she threw her hat in the ring. “Seventy ran in my party,” she said.

Each party split into smaller caucus groups to begin the primary process. At the first level, each prospective candidate was given one question to answer.

“I did not make it past the first round, but it was still fun,” Sweatman said.

“It was very competitive,” Ulmer said. “There were a lot of very good speakers,” Sweatman added.

The South Carolina group was back on the road and headed home Saturday at 6 a.m.

Sweatman, a member of the state 4-H teen council, will report on the Citizenship Washington Focus to the council and may also report on the national event at the 4-H state conference in Clemson next July.

Ulmer wrote a journal about going to the inaugural for a high school class.

Clemson Extension Service’s 4-H Agent for Colleton County Dawn Stuckey said for more information on Citizenship Washington Focus or any other 4-H project, go to either Clemson University’s website and look for programs in the menu or go to 4-H.org.

More information on local 4-H programs and joining one of Colleton’s 4-H clubs can be obtained by contacting Stuckey at dstucke@clemson.edu or 843-549-2595 ext. 128.