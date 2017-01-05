Warren to head March for Babies | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 12:24 pm

Colleton County School District Assistant Superintendent Cliff Warren is taking on another role.

Warren will serve as the chair for the 2017 March for Babies event in Walterboro.

“I am honored to accept this leadership role.” said Warren. “I invite our local businesses and families to come together for March for Babies and show the power of volunteer service and community involvement by helping more families know the joy of having a healthy baby!”

Warren said he is committed to helping March of Dimes continue funding research and community programs to help more moms have full-term pregnancies and healthy babies.

The March for Babies will take place on April 8 at Colleton County Museum and Farmers’ Market.

“When you participate in March for Babies, you are helping the March of Dimes give every baby a fighting chance,” said Laura Tregner, development specialist for the Southeast South Carolina Market of the March of Dimes. “We are delighted to work with Mr. Warren, who will bring his leadership and passion for our mission to this event. Together, we challenge the Walterboro community to help us raise critical funds so more babies will have a healthy start in life.”

In Walterboro, March for Babies is sponsored by Colleton Medical Center and Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative.

The most urgent infant health problem in the U.S. today is premature birth. It is the number one killer of babies worldwide. South Carolina has one of the highest premature birth rates in the country with more than 7,000 babies born too soon each year. Babies born too soon are more likely to die or have life-long disabilities.

Each year, the March of Dimes invests in mission initiatives including research grants and local community programs. Through these efforts, the March of Dimes continues working to prevent birth defects and infant death, reduce South Carolina’s premature birth rate, increase access to prenatal care and educate men and women about having healthy babies.

For more than 75 years, moms and babies have benefited from March of Dimes research, education, vaccines, and breakthroughs.

Find out how to help raise funds to prevent premature birth and birth defects by registering for March for Babies at marchforbabies.org. For the latest resources and information, visit www.marchofdimes.org/southcarolina or on Facebook and Twitter.