War Hawk hoops head into region play | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton Prep’s varsity boys’ basketball team will head into region play this week following a 0-3 start on their season in early December and a long Christmas break.

The War Hawks traveled to John Paul II Tuesday Jan. 3 at 6:15 p.m., then take on Bethesda (away) Friday Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and host Patrick Henry Academy Saturday Jan. 7 at 3:45 p.m. (Tip-off times are approximate.)

Heading into region play, Coach Barry Morehead is still looking for two wins to reach his 600th career victory. Morehead is hoping the “non-required” practices over Christmas break will be enough to get the War Hawks off to a winning start in the region.

“I think we have figured out who we are,” said Morehead. “As opposed to a fast-paced team, we are a little slower and bigger. So, we have geared things to our new personality. Individually, Warren James, Brandon Polk and Reeves Schrimpf have shown progress over the break. It also looks like we will have Nick Padgett back from injury.”