Update: Suspect arrested for grand larceny | Crime | The Press and Standard

Update: Suspect arrested for grand larceny
by The Press and Standard | January 19, 2017 11:12 am
The Walterboro Police Department located Kirstie Sanders, 33, of Walterboro on Wednesday afternoon. She has been arrested and is currently in the Colleton County Detention Center.
Sanders was wanted on a charge of grand larceny in connection with the theft of jewelry from a motel room.
