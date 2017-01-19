Sparta Live

Update: Suspect arrested for grand larceny | Crime | The Press and Standard

by | January 19, 2017 11:12 am

The Walterboro Police Department located Kirstie Sanders, 33, of Walterboro on Wednesday afternoon. She has been arrested and is currently in the Colleton County Detention Center.

Sanders was wanted on a charge of grand larceny in connection with the theft of jewelry from a motel room.

 

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Walterboro Live