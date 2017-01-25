Update: Resident thwarts home invasion attempt | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 12:20 pm

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Walterboro Police blanketed Hiers Corner Road the morning of Jan. 19, searching for a suspect who had unsuccessfully attempted a home invasion.

The resident told deputies sent to the home shortly before 10 a.m. that there was a knock at the door.

Standing outside was a black male between 25-35 years old about six feet tall, weighing between 130-160 pounds, wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

The man told the woman that he was looking for another resident to repay money loaned to him several days earlier.

When the woman said that the other person was unavailable and that he could give her the money, he allegedly pulled out a stun gun and attempted to shoot her with it.

The woman, who was hit in the neck by the stun gun, managed to shove the man out the door and lock it.

The home’s other occupant, who heard the scuffle at the front door, ran to obtain a firearm, but the man had run off.

A 911 call to the home brought deputies to the area to search for the suspect. City police joined the effort, calling for Forest Hills Elementary School to go on lockdown while the search continued. The suspect managed to elude searchers.

The investigation continues.