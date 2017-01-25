Two Wildboys plead to federal charges in Charleston Tuesday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 12:22 pm

Two Colleton County men, reputed associates of the Wildboys street gang, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in aid of racketeering for their roles in gang-related shootings when they appeared in Charleston federal court Tuesday.

Joshua Manigault, aka J-Rizzle and Rizzle Back, 30, of Green Pond, and Damien Robinson, aka Sacked Up, 20, of Green Pond, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder in aid of racketeering activity.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard M. Gergel will handle the sentencing of the two men at a later date.

According to admissions made in connection with the pleas, Manigault and Robinson were associates in the Wildboys, a violent criminal street gang operating in various South Carolina cities, including Summerville and Walterboro.

Manigault and Robinson admitted that Wildboys members and associates committed a wide range of racketeering activity, including assault with dangerous weapons, murder, robbery and narcotics trafficking.

Further, as part of their plea agreements, Manigault and Robinson admitted their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Walterboro on April 7, 2015.

Robinson drove past a residence where members of the rival Dooley Hill gang were believed to reside while Manigault and another associate of the Wildboys fired multiple shots. One individual inside the home was hit by the gunfire and sustained serious bodily injury.

Manigault and Robinson were charged in an indictment with attempted murder in aid of racketeering and firearms offenses on Feb. 9, 2016.

Separately, also on Feb. 9, 2016, nine members and associates of the Cowboys gang were charged in an indictment with racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and firearms offenses.

The indictment further alleges that, for a period of time, the Cowboys were aligned with the Wildboys.

Last week, reputed Cowboy street gang members Christopher Sean Brown, aka Rougish, 23, of Walterboro, and Matthew Rashaun Jones, aka Boogie Mac, 23, of Walterboro, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the grand jury indictments. They also will be sentenced at a later date.

Seven other reputed members of the Cowboys street gang — Khiry Broughton, 26, of Walterboro, DaShawn Trevell Brown, 24, of Walterboro; Clyde Naquan Hampton, 24, of Summerville; Zaquann Ernest Hampton, 23, of Summerville; Bryant Jameek Davis, 22, Walterboro; William Lamont Cox, 39, of Walterboro; and Quinton John Fishburne, 36, of Walterboro — have yet to appear in federal court.

Those named in the Wildboys indictment not yet prosecuted are Kelvin Mitchell, 29, of Ruffin and Devin Brown, 22, of Green Pond.

ATF, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the Walterboro Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Summerville Police Department and the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office investigated the cases. The Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section is prosecuting the cases in partnership with the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.