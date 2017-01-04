Two injured in Round O Road crash | News | The Press and Standard

Two adult males were injured, one critically, in a single-car accident on Round O Road, just south of Bodison Memorial Drive, on Jan. 1 at 10:24 p.m. Apparently, the 2015 Taurus was traveling northbound, when it left the roadway at a high rate of speed and entered the southbound ditch. The car became airborne, then collided with a power pole and struck a block church sign. The vehicle then returned to the roadway, traveling approximately 500 yards before coming to rest in the southbound lane. The unrestrained driver was thrown into the backseat and rendered unconscious. The passenger was able to exit the car and began walking south on Round O Road. Both suffered multiple traumatic injuries. The driver was trapped in the wreckage. A second ambulance and rescue unit were requested. Firefighter-paramedics began treating both patients, while other crewmembers used hydraulic tools to extricate the patient from the Taurus, but his condition deteriorated at the scene. Both passengers were transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical in Summerville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.