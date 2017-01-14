“Tripp” is first baby of 2017 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 1:49 pm

Joseph Jacob Leeman III made his entrance into the world at 1:46 a.m. on Jan. 1, Colleton County’s first baby of 2017.

The seven-pound, nine-ounce “Tripp” joins mom Jenna Breland, dad Joseph Jacob Leeman II, and sisters Maeli (8), Madeline (5) and brother Kane (6), as well as grandfather Joseph Jacob Leeman Sr., aunts Chelsea Leeman and Lindsay Lyons and Godmother Annie Gregory, all of Walterboro.

Breland said when she went into labor on Dec. 30, they drove to Summerville Medical Center, but the staff sent her home, telling her to “sleep it off.” She spent a fitful night, sleeping for 5-7 minutes, then having a contraction, then dozing off until the next one.

By the next day her contractions had eased off, so she called Tripp’s dad and told him she wanted to “go for a bumpy ride.” And that did the trick. She ended up at Colleton Medical Center on New Year’s Eve, too uncomfortable to make the trip back to Summerville.

“And he came, but he was my hardest labor yet,” Breland said. “The epidural didn’t take and I felt absolutely everything with my little Tripp.” But dad Joey and friends Brittany Davis, Helena Strickland and Annie Gregory were there to help her through it. And once she began pushing, Tripp was here in just five minutes.

The timing of Tripp’s arrival had one unanticipated effect. New Year’s Day has been a sad day for the Leeman family, as Tripp’s grandmother died on Jan. 1, 2003 at 1:35 a.m., just 11 minutes before Tripp was born. “It felt like it was her life bringing him into the world,” Breland said. “This had always been a sad day for his dad and his father, and now it is a happy day.”

Because of complications during her pregnancy, Breland said Tripp had to spend last week at MUSC for observation, but was doing fine. They expect to come home this week.

“I’m really happy with having kids. I really love to be a mom. It’s one of the most special things in the world to me. Their love for you is unconditional — they look at you in a light no one else does,” Breland said.