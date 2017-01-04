Tips in homicide could earn $1,000 cash | News | The Press and Standard

The Walterboro Police Department and Crime Stoppers need your help solving a cold case from the spring of 2016.

On April 18th at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers from the Walterboro Police Department responded to 126 Lewis St. in reference to a shooting that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers met with a female victim who stated she and her boyfriend, Ramone Latrell Varner, 23, of Walterboro, were asleep in their bed when they heard a loud knock on their door. The loud knock was followed by a gunshot into the door.

The door was kicked in and several unknown suspects entered the residence and gunfire was exchanged between Varner and the suspects.

The victim stated that one of the suspects yelled that he was hit and they all ran from the residence. Varner was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this crime to call, email, or text anonymous tips to www.crimestopperssc.com. Text “TIPSC plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the above crime.

Information can also be supplied to the local police department by contacting Sgt. Ron Grant with the Walterboro Police Department at 843-782-1045.