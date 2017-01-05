Thursday | NWS weekend forecast | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | January 5, 2017 9:05 am
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind.
Friday
A chance of rain, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Rain, mainly after 7pm. Low around 36. North wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday
Rain likely before 10am, then rain and sleet likely between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of rain after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
