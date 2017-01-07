Things will be different in 2017 | Opinion | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 3:01 pm

New Year’s resolutions are over-rated, aren’t they? Kind of like New Year’s Eve itself. But it’s good to seek improvement and enlightenment; who can argue with that? So without further ado…

This will be the year I decide that every day will be a good day, because that’s up to me and not whatever circumstances may occur.

This will be the year I stop nagging Widdle Baby to take out the trash. So we should develop typhus any day now.

This will be the year I get better organized and stop buying birthday presents at CVS.

This will be the year I do something that scares the bejesus out of me. Remember the old saying? “Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.”

This will be the year I stop feeling guilty when I leave a store without buying anything.

This will be the year I won’t ruin loads of laundry by forgetting to check Widdle’s clothes for pens, licorice and motor oil samples. (Our laundry room has seen more tantrums than a pediatrician’s office. But how would you feel if your running gear came out greasy and stained?)

This will be the year I accept that every day is laundry day. I don’t know how Widdle generates so many dirty clothes, unless he pops in at lunch for a fresh wardrobe. Which I know isn’t happening because he’d have to pass me — on the couch watching “Criminal Minds” reruns — to reach his closet.

This will be the year I stop lying on the couch watching “Criminal Minds” reruns.

This will be the year I try to choke down sushi for the last time. One last attempt and then goodbye forever, you nasty squishy bits.

This will be the year I stop judging people, and start loving people I don’t even want to like. Because in the end, we’re all just walking each other home.

This will be the year I sit through an entire Will Ferrell movie, just to say I did it.

This is the year I will stop wasting time mindlessly watching ferrets eating carrots on YouTube.

This will be the year we go to Kansas. Don’t ask me why, I’ve just always wanted to go to Kansas.

This will be the year I relinquish vanity, embrace the grays and stop chasing a label size. Okay, I’m totally lying — I’m still going to dye, pluck, run and diet because otherwise, hello, hot mess.

This will be the year I learn more about graphic design and web development. Old copy editors don’t die, they just go digital.

This will be the year I stop lying to my husband about adjusting the thermostat.

This will be the year I get out more, because I can go weeks without traveling 25 miles from home. Thus I’m driving to Mt. Pleasant Saturday to buy a beat-up porch rocker off Craigslist, when I could probably find one at the auction two blocks away.

This will be the year I stop drying my hands on my pants instead of using the last paper towel, because I’m too lazy to replace the roll.

This will be the year I tell people they have spinach in their teeth, or their skirt is tucked into their pantyhose, or their fly is unzipped. Let’s look out for each other.

This will be the year I learn how to change a tire and jump a dead battery. I know women should have these skills by age 18, but I’m a late bloomer.

(Julie R. Smith, who learned everything late, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.)