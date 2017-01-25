Sweet Dream’s Team holds Alumni Day

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

As a volunteer soccer coach for almost seven years, Tim Burris has spent a lot of time on the fields at the Walterboro Soccer Club (WSC). This past Saturday afternoon, he logged a few more volunteer hours when he hosted a Dream’s Team Alumni Day for all his previous players.

To build support and awareness for the upcoming soccer season, Burris and his assistant coach of three years, Danielle Smith, put together the two-hour event for approximately 19 former players ages 8 to 12-years-old. “It was an awesome day,” said Cobia, Tim’s wife and owner of team sponsor – Sweet Dreams, Sewn Seams & Jelli Beans. “This is the first time we’ve done this, but the kids all had a blast. We had a few players who hadn’t played recently come out – which was great. Tim also had two of our grands playing today, both of which he has coached a while, along with one who wasn’t quite old enough for this group.”

Burris’ start as a volunteer soccer coach came in the fall of 2009, when granddaughter, Lexie, was about to begin her second season – with no coach in sight. “I offered to help out, even though I knew nothing about soccer at the time,” said Burris. “Since, I have researched and learned what I can about coaching soccer and have volunteered every season – even when I didn’t have a grand playing. I just felt I needed to be out there for the kids, since volunteer coaches are hard to find.”

Now, Burris serves as the U10 coordinator for WSC and his assistant, Smith, serves as the U6 coordinator. As his contributions to the club have grown – so has his impact on his players, evidenced by the support he receives from his player’s parents. “Coach Tim and Coach Danielle are great coaches that teach the fundamentals of the game, while getting to know their players off the field too,” said Angie Baker. “They are building lasting relationships with their players.”

“I had the honor of witnessing Tim’s debut as a coach,” said soccer parent, Amy Spears. “A few of us moms were failing – miserably – coaching a 4-year-old team, but he stepped-in and saved the day. In fact, he coached me to be a better soccer mom and always includes skill-building with the parents, too. He is not all about the score – focusing instead on fundamentals and the moment when a kid discovers their true ability.”

Soccer mom, Angel Varnadoe agrees, adding, “Coach Tim is an awesome role model and we love the way he always finds something positive to bring out about each kid.”

“Coach Tim and Coach Danielle both use positive reinforcement to drive their team to play for the love of the game and not the fame,” said Angela Stallings.