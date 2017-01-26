Struggles at the line cost Lady Cougars | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: January 25, 2017 at 1:46 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Lady Cougar varsity basketball team was 7 points away from a 4-0 region start in last week’s losses to Hilton Head and Berkeley. Instead, Colleton County now sits at 10-5 overall and 2-2 in region play.

Colleton County suffered its toughest loss of the season against Hilton Head last Tuesday Jan. 17. The road game ended with the Lady Cougars trailing the Seahawks by one point (45-44) and a costly ankle injury to of one of Coach Perry Small’s “big three” players: Scha’Mari Stephens. Stephens missed Friday’s game and her status for the upcoming week remains uncertain as of press deadline.

Jasmine Stanley led Colleton County, scoring 23 points in the game. Also scoring: Omari Kirkland 7, Tara Green 6 and Michele Holmes 3.

Coach Perry Smalls was concerned with his team’s approach to the free throw line in the loss against Hilton Head. “We went 2-14 at the line tonight,” said Smalls. “We cannot win like that, and we also have to learn when to step-up in difficult situations. We must improve at several positions — so we have to come out tomorrow and work harder.”

In a road game against Berkeley Friday evening, the Lady Cougars came close to upsetting the top-ranked team. Colleton County was down by 15 points before recovering to tie the game. They struggled late in the game to get shots off, losing 39-35. Stanley again led Colleton County with 16 points. Kirkland contributed 7 points and Holmes had 5 points.

Smalls stated he knew Berkeley would be a test for them, as they are ranked No. 8 in the state. “Going in, we knew Berkeley would play hard and physical,” said Smalls. “We struggled again at the free throw line and only made one. We played really hard the second half and had a chance to win it. We’ll see them at home on Feb. 7.”